VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.30

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $47.83 million and $71,287.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 160,463,627 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

