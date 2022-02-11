VIG (VIG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $129.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $815,579.46 and $129.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.