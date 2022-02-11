Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,479. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

