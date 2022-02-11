Wall Street Games Achieves Market Cap of $6.41 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.24 or 0.06904135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,305.21 or 0.99746332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049995 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars.

