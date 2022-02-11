Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Wanchain has a market cap of $82.53 million and $2.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00191514 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.60 or 0.00459275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

