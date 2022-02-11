Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

