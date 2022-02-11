Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WAVC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.63. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:WAVC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

