Wedbush Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

WING stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

