Wedbush Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s previous close.
WING has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.
WING stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
