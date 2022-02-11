Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $2,922,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

