Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of Kismet Acquisition Three as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $91,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $125,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $193,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

