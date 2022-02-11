Westchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in New Vista Acquisition by 14.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in New Vista Acquisition by 174.6% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in New Vista Acquisition by 24.4% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,176 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS:NVSAU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

