Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 126,718 Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,718 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 659,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Merida Merger Corp. I stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

