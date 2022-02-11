Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 302,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 143.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,214,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVI stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.12.

In other news, Director Matthew Alan Walker purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Environmental Impact Acquisition Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

