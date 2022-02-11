Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 700,391 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 397,827 shares during the period.

Shares of HIO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

