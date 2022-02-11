Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.53% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $427,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 246,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

