WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.52 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.