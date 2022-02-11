World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Update

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 1,469.7% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.20% of World Quantum Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WQGA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,154. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition (NYSE:WQGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Company Profile

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

