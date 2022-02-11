Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and $190.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,515.91 or 0.99969139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021255 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020540 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00371702 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001041 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 261,914 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

