Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $894.35 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $397.46 or 0.00938057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,440,038 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

