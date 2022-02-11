WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of WSFS Financial worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

