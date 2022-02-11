Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Tops $243,905.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $243,905.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

