XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $288.28 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

