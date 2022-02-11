Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.25% of Yatsen worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,745,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

