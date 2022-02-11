Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Dycom Industries also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $88.30. 130,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,465. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

