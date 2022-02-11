Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,425,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,589,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 725.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,243,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after buying an additional 14,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,235,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,659 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.