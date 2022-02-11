Zacks Investment Management Buys 2,802 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

WTFC stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

