Zel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00291246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00083108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000120 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

