Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) saw strong trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $128.00. 66,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,813,946 shares.The stock last traded at $117.99 and had previously closed at $114.18.

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

