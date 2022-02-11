ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches Market Cap of $375,732.85

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $375,732.85 and $60.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00197784 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00025709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00025608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00441159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00064524 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

