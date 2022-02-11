Zero Hits One Day Volume of $34,357.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $934,797.74 and $34,357.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00278702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,055,818 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

