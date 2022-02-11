Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $243,471.92

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $243,471.92 and $25,178.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

