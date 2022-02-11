Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $8.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.97. 81,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

