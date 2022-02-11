Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of ZG stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.97. 81,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,471. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $1.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

