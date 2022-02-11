Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $47.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Zillow Group stock traded up $8.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. 81,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,471. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

