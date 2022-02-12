-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

