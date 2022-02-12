-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 409,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,902 shares of company stock worth $100,431 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after acquiring an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 317,871 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

