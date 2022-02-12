$1.25 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Amdocs reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Amdocs by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

