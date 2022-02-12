$194.50 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $194.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $186.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.
FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32.
In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
