306,438 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

