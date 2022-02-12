31,695 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

MGK stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average is $247.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44.

