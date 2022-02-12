$647.32 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post $647.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.54 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.