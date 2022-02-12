Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.78

Accor SA (EPA:AC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €29.78 ($34.23) and traded as high as €34.11 ($39.21). Accor shares last traded at €34.07 ($39.16), with a volume of 1,006,797 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.78.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

