Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE ACD opened at C$8.31 on Friday. Accord Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$71.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

