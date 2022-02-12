Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
TSE ACD opened at C$8.31 on Friday. Accord Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.20. The stock has a market cap of C$71.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94.
About Accord Financial
