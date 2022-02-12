Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Advanced Human Imaging stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Human Imaging has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

