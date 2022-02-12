Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Huntsman worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 354.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

