Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 450,000 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.31% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 70.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

