Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 90,993 Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.99% of SkillSoft worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 845,329 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.38 on Friday. SkillSoft Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

