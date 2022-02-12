Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 434,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

