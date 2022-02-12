Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $13.68 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of CarMax worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.