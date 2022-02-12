Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $15.15 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $362,158,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $58,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

